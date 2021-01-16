Arturo Tizón, 36, passed away on Saturday 16 January in the course of a mountain bike outing. The competitive yet unassuming Spanish rider had made his mark in the Endurance World Championship with, among others, Folch Endurance, National Motos and F.C.C. TSR Honda France.

Arturo Tizón was taken unwell and passed away during a mountain bike training session with friends on his home territory to the north of Valencia. The emergency services got there quickly, but were unable to resuscitate him.

FIM EWC ERC Endurance back on track in January 07/01/2021 AT 09:04

The Spanish rider, the Spanish Supersport champion in 2005 and a GP 250 rider in 2006 and 2007, later developed a passion for the endurance world championship. He finished 5th at the 2012 Bol d’Or with Spanish team Folch Endurance, 6th at the 2014 Bol d‘Or with National Motos and 5th at the 2017 24 Heures Motos with F.C.C. TSR Honda France. He also rode Spanish team Catala’s Kawasaki at the last Bol d’Or in 2019.

A man who kept to himself on the paddock, Arturo Tizon was a fast rider out on track and a full-fledged member of the endurance world championship tribe.

All of us here at Eurosport Events offer our heartfelt condolences to Arturo’s family and friends.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Five races in 2021 FIM EWC calendar 29/12/2020 AT 10:00