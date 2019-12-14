Delayed start at the 8 Hours of Sepang

Due to severe weather conditions, race direction has announced, in agreement with the team managers, a delayed start of the first edition of 8 Hours of Sepang.

For few hours, persistent heavy rain has been falling on the Sepang international circuit. After a reconnaissance lap with the 50 competing teams, race direction has confirmed a delayed start which will be behind the safety car.

Teams will be informed of the new start time as soon as weather conditions will allow.

In any case, the race will finish at 9pm local time.

