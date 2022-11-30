Mike Di Meglio used this weekend's Honda Racing Thanks Day to underline his intentions to help F.C.C. TSR Honda France to back-to-back FIM Endurance World Championship titles.

Along with Josh Hook, Gino Rea and Alan Techer, Di Meglio played a pivotal role in TSR’s EWC title success in 2022.

Speaking at Mobility Resort Motegi, Di Meglio said: “I’m very happy for my first title with Honda. It was a tough season but I’m very happy to give you another title, thank you for your support, thank you to my team. We try to give another one next year.”

The 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship is due to begin with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in France from 13-16 April.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

