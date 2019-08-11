Di Meglio and Siméon on MotoE podium

Two FIM EWC riders claimed the top two steps of the podium in the second MotoE race held on the Red Bull Ring in Austria on Sunday. Mike Di Meglio won the race, ahead of Xavier Siméon and Bradley Smith.

Mike Di Meglio has taken the lead in the MotoE World Cup. The Frenchman, who rides for F.C.C. TSR Honda France, the 2017-2018 FIM EWC world champions, won the MotoE race held on Austria’s Red Bull Ring. He rode the EG 0,0 Marc VDS team’s electric bike to victory in the second MotoE race of the season, finishing ahead of his Belgian rival Xavier Siméon, who rides for VRD Igol Pierret Expériences in the endurance series and for Avintia in MotoE.

The two endurance championship riders managed to avoid the pitfalls of a soaking wet track in Austria on Sunday.

His win took Mike Di Meglio to top spot in the first-ever FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, with a five-point lead over Bradley Smith.æ

Their next races are scheduled on 15 September at Misano for MotoE and 21/22 September at Le Castellet for the FIM Endurance World Championship’s Bol d’Or.

