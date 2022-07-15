Discovery Sports Events, promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship, is placing on record its appreciation of Suzuki Motor Corporation’s participation in the EWC and is pleased to acknowledge its pledge to continue supporting customer teams competing in the series.

Suzuki Motor Corporation confirmed in a press release issued earlier this week that it is aiming “to continue our support for our customers’ racing activities through our global distributor network”, while “maintaining our maximum efforts to win the remaining races” of the 2022 season.

The organisation also confirmed that its decision to no longer continue its participation as a factory entity in the EWC is due to the “need to re-allocate resources on other initiatives for sustainability”.

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, the EWC promoter, said: “Suzuki Motor Corporation has been a long-term and enthusiastic supporter for the EWC, participating in the championship to showcase its technical know-how and qualities to customers around the world. While factory participation and support is welcomed, for the EWC to have thrived the way it has done so for more than 40 years owes so much to the dedication of the privateer teams. Their continued support and investment is a big part of the championship’s success and longevity and is why we are already looking ahead to the 2023 EWC with great anticipation and excitement.”

With support from Suzuki, France-based Yoshimura SERT Motul – an amalgamation of the Yoshimura and Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT) outfits – claimed the FIM Endurance World Championship in 2021 and tops this season’s standings heading to next month’s 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours following victory in the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in April and its fourth-place finish in the 24H SPA EWC Motos last month. During Discovery Sports Events’ (previously Eurosport Events) tenure as EWC promoter, the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team claimed the title at the end of the 2019-20 season and also in 2015 and 2016.

