The Motorsport Arena is hosting not only the 8 Hours of Oschersleben but also the 2nd round of the German IDM Superbike Championship this weekend. Several riders will be competing in both the FIM EWC and the IDM.

Four of the riders competing in the 8 Hours of Oschersleben have a packed agenda this weekend: an 8-hour Endurance race on Sunday after two 18-lap IDM Superbike races on Saturday afternoon. Two of them will be racing machines that are in the running for the world title and the Endurance World Cup.

Erwan Nigon, a permanently contracted rider with Team SRC Kawasaki France, is also an IDM Superbike leading light. Erwan won the IDM Superbike title in 2012. He is 2nd in this season’s provisional standings following the first round in Lausitzring in May. This weekend, he will have to manage his two IDM Superbike races on Saturday afternoon, then pitch in to bolster Team SRC Kawasaki France’s endeavour to wrest the FIM EWC standings lead in the run-up to the Suzuka grand finale.

“It’ll be tough,” Erwan Nigon admitted, “because I’ll have to keep a cool head in both races. I’m riding the same bike (a Kawasaki ZX-10R) in the IDM and the Endurance race and using the same tyres (Pirelli), but the setup and the feeling with the bike are different, especially as regards the suspension and brakes.”

Pepijn Bijsterbosch also has an intensive weekend ahead of him. The Dutch racer is riding the GERT56 by GS Yuasa BMW. The German team are well placed to win their first FIM Superstock Endurance World Cup this weekend. Pepijn is also competing in the IDM Superbike (he is 7th in the provisional standings) on a BMW.

Two other riders are doing double duty at Oschersleben. German rider Marc Neumann has been recruited by AM Moto Racing Compétition, while Dutch rider Bobby Bos will be riding Exteria KSPCS Racing Team by Eko’s Suzuki.

L’article Double-header race weekend est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com