The factory Kawasaki team are seeking to reconquer the world title with a new tyre manufacturer. Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar’s ZX-10RR #11 will be Dunlop shod and once again ridden by the 2020 riders: Jérémy Guarnoni, Erwan Nigon and David Checa.

The factory Kawasaki team –the FIM EWC 2018-2019 champions – will be on the track in 2021 with Dunlop tyres. Following a 5th place overall in the world standings last season, the French team managed by Gilles Stafler are seeking to reconquer the world title.

The change of partner will require fresh setup work to adapt the chassis of the Kawasaki ZX-10RR to the Dunlop tyres. Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar also have to deal with the departure of Bernard Lecour (‘Bernie’), engine engineer and mainstay of the team since 2010, who is taking retirement.

FIM EWC Randy Krummenacher with Wójcik Racing Team 25/02/2021 AT 16:38

All of which has not affected the determination of Gilles Stafler, who has managed the team since 2009. He has reorganized the team heading into the new season to launch a fresh bid for the world title.

A solid three-rider lineupWebike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar can also count on their rider line-up, which has remained unchanged since 2019. Jérémy Guarnoni, Erwan Nigon and David Checa will once again be riding the Kawasaki #11. The three riders won the 2018-2019 FIM EWC world championship for Gilles Stafler’s Kawasaki team.

Wim Van Achter, Motorsport Manager, Dunlop Europe"We are thrilled to be working with Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar. It will be exactly 25 years since Dunlop and Kawasaki last won the championship together and we will aim to celebrate this silver anniversary with a gold medal! Dunlop was chosen by last year's EWC winners and Kawasaki were the champions in the season before that. Working together shows our ambitions to repeat those results."

Gilles Stafler, Team Manager of the Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar"This season is going to be exciting. I am very happy with the agreement we have reached with Dunlop. It reminds me of my debut in endurance racing in the 90s and our first World Championship titles in 750cc. We will have a special relationship with Dunlop and we will be aiming for the title. We feel a lot of excitement with Dunlop and we're going to give it our all! Being an Official Team will allow us to do private tests with Dunlop. We will be developing and will have the best possible tyres for all circumstances (dry – wet – intermediate). We can't wait to start our first tests!”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Broc Parkes hangs up his leathers 22/02/2021 AT 13:51