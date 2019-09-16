Dunlop steps up support in FIM EWC

The partnership established between Dunlop and Eurosport Events, FIM EWC promoter in 2016 has been renewed for the next two seasons: 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. The “EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy” which has been initiated from through this partnership; provide vital financial support to the privateer teams who make up the core of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

The EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy has awarded prize money to 128 privateer teams over 4 seasons.

This enduring partnership between Dunlop and Eurosport Events provides support to all privateer teams competing in one or more races during the season. To be eligible, privateer teams must use the tyre specifications developed by Dunlop Motorsport in each race.

With this collaboration, Dunlop sets ups its support to FIM EWC by increasing its prize money up to 17% as a total of €140,000 to be awarded each season.

The additional prize money (€20,000) will be handed out at the two 24-hour races. The winner of the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy at Bol d’Or & 24 Heures Motos will receive €7,000 each; compared to €5,000 last season. The top 15 EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy teams will be awarded prizes at the two 24-hour races. The top 10 teams will receive prize money at the 8-hour races.

The EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy is supported by tyre manufacturer Dunlop, Eurosport Events, and the organizers of each of the season’s races.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events

“Privateers are part of endurance DNA. We share that philosophy with Dunlop and worked very well with them since 2016 to run the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy. It was natural step with them to prolong and strengthen that great initiative.”

Edouard Carpentier, General Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe

"Endurance racing is at the heart of Dunlop's racing activities. For over 130 years, we have used racing to develop tyre technology that allows riders to push further and faster than ever before. Open tyre competition in endurance racing is a tough battleground, but we love the challenge. Riders demand tyres that not only last longer each season but relentlessly perform, lap after lap. Dunlop has developed a 'stronger for longer' mindset and EWC provides the perfect arena to develop compounds and constructions that we transfer to road tyres. In the last three years, Dunlop has launched five new hypersport tyres, including the acclaimed SportSmart Mk3, and they all feature technology proven in EWC.

Almost uniquely in World Championship level racing, EWC allows the privateer teams to strongly compete against the manufacturer teams. We are proud to offer these teams support with the Dunlop Independent Trophy. It gives a financial incentive to the privateers, who are the lifeblood of the championship, and we also offer these teams the same level of Dunlop world-class service and technical support as the factory teams."

