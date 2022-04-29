National Motos made a big impact in more ways than one when the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship got underway at Le Mans earlier this month.
The Honda-powered EWC stalwart team finished second in the Dunlop Superstock Trophy in a fine sixth overall thanks to the efforts of Frenchman Guillaume Raymond and the Swiss Suchet brothers Sébastien and Valentin.
But afterwards it emerged that had made a substantial donation to ARSLA, a non-profit organisation supporting research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and patient care.
It pledged to donate €1 for every lap of the 24 Heures Motos that it completed. And with 815 laps covered a donation of €815 was made to the charity.
