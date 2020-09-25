Initially scheduled for 8.30am local time (9.30am CET), the start of the 12 Hours of Estoril has been brought forward to 8am for safety reasons.

In agreement with the FIM, the organizer and FIM EWC promoter Eurosport Events, Race Direction has decided to start the final race of the FIM Endurance World Championship half an hour earlier.

The 12 Hours of Estoril was scheduled to be flagged off tomorrow, Saturday 26 September, at 8.30am local time. The race will now start at 8am to restrict the amount of time spent racing after nightfall.

