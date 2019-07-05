Endurance is their dream

Endurance racing is a dream for many. Quite a few international riders follow the FIM Endurance World Championship. Some of them have already taken to the track. Others hope to return, or dream of making their Endurance debut.

More and more motorcycle racers are keen on the Endurance World Championship. Jérémy Guarnoni (Superstock 1000) has been a Team SRC Kawasaki France mainstay since last year. Randy de Puniet (MotoGP) has switched from the Kawasaki squad to Honda Endurance Racing, alongside Yonny Hernández (MotoGP). Mike Di Meglio (MotoGP, Moto2 and 2008 GP125 world champion) has found his feet as part of the F.C.C. TSR Honda France line-up. Roberto Rolfo (World Supersport and the 2003 GP250 world championship runner-up) recently won the FIM Endurance World Cup with Moto Ain.

This season saw new arrivals Xavier Siméon (Moto2 and MotoGP) and Florian Marino (World Supersport and Superstock 1000) in the saddle of the VRD Igol Pierret Expériences Yamaha, while Gino Rea (World Supersport) joined Wójcik Racing Team.

Nico Terol, Loris Baz and Ben Spies

Riders who have got a taste of Endurance racing usually come back for more. After making his debut at the 2019 24 Heures Motos, Nico Terol (the 2011 GP125 world champion) will be on the starting grid of the Suzuka 8 Hours, partnering Alan Techer and Danny Webb in the saddle of Japanese squad Team Frontier’s Honda.

Loris Baz (MotoGP and World Superbikes), who won the 2013 Bol d’Or with Team SRC Kawasaki France and secured a third-place finish at the 2011 24 Heures Motos with YART Yamaha, has told the ACO he is ready for more Endurance racing. “I’ve got a soft spot for this particular sport,” he says. “It’s totally different to the other racing series. I’d like to race the 24 Heures Motos and the other FIM EWC races again now that I’m back with Yamaha – my all-time favourite brand, and an iconic Endurance manufacturer. I’m working on achieving that goal in the right conditions while continuing to compete in WSBK.”

Interestingly enough, American rider Ben Spies (World Superbikes and MotoGP) also appears to be gearing up to return to endurance racing. “If I get back on a bike and feel good, and start getting my speed back, then doing the 24 Heures Motos Le Mans, Bol d’Or and Suzuka 8Hours – that’s totally possible”.

Watch this space.

