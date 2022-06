FIM EWC

EWC Moto 24 Hours of Spa: ‘Look what it means to them!’ – BMW win amid chaos and rain

There was non-stop action and drama when the FIM Endurance World Championship returned to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the first time in 21 years as the Belgian track delivered a race that matched up to its legendary status.

00:03:00, 3 hours ago