The factory Ducati team are already set for 2021. Their three riders Louis Rossi, Mathieu Gines and Sylvain Barrier will be at Spain’s Jerez circuit in a few days’ time for testing under the watchful eye of new team manager Frank Hoffmann.

German team ERC Endurance have flown the official Ducati colours since last year. After a debut season putting the Panigale V4R through its paces on the track, the team created by Uwe Reinhardt are stepping up their efforts to get Ducati on the FIM Endurance World Championship podium.

As a first step to strengthening his team, Uwe Reinhardt has entrusted the job of team manager to Frank Hoffmann, a managing director of internationally renowned German motorcycle parts supplier Wunderlich. Hoffmann – himself a rider – will run ERC Endurance, who have now confirmed their line-up for 2021.

Louis Rossi joined ERC Endurance last season. The former Moto2 rider has carved out a reputation for himself in the FIM EWC since 2018.

Mathieu Gines is an endurance specialist with an FIM EWC world title in 2014 and an FIM Endurance World Cup victory in 2011 to his credit. He has also made his mark in sprint races, winning the French Superbike championship twice in a row, in 2019 and 2020.

Sylvain Barrier, a third French rider, rounds off the ERC Endurance line-up. Barrier, a Ducati rider in the FIM World Superbike championship, will prioritize the FIM EWC in 2021. He has already chalked up some endurance racing experience, having made a few noteworthy appearances in the championship since 2014.

Thanks to their French riders and a reinforced partnership with Michelin, the German team firmly intend to fly Italian brand Ducati’s colours high in 2021.

ERC Endurance are losing no time – they head into winter tests on the Jerez circuit in Spain on 20 and 21 January.

