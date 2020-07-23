From our partner Fimewc.com

Testing the Ducati Panigale’s durability and adapting the bike to the new Michelin tyres are Team ERC Endurance’s two priorities in the run-up to the 24 Heures Motos and the Bol d’Or.

Like BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, the factory Ducati team ERC Endurance used last week’s two-day private test at Le Mans to test the durability of their Panigale V4R. The Ducati team also got to grips with their new Michelin tyres in the course of this first major track outing.

FIM EWC Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar are confident 21/07/2020 AT 09:41

“We racked up as much mileage as we could over the two days of testing,” says Jean-Michel Pfrimmer, the Team ERC Endurance coordinator. “Our two machines ran non-stop. Ducati Corse has prepared special ’24-hour’ engines with lower rpm than the Superbike engine speed. With the Michelin tyres, the feeling is good and the riders are confident. Ducati’s engineers are also working on adjusting our bike’s electronics to match the Michelin tyres. There are still a few things left to validate, but overall we’re very satisfied.”

Team ERC Endurance also used the two days to give Tommy Bridewell his debut run on the Panigale V4R. The British rider, who is competing in the British Superbike (BSB) Championship for Ducati, will ride ERC Endurance’s Panigale at the Suzuka 8 Hours as a stand-in for Julien Da Costa who has decided to make the Bol d’Or in September his last endurance race.

Before then, however, Team ERC Endurance will field an all-French team at the 24 Heures Motos, comprising Julien da Costa, Louis Rossi and Randy de Puniet.

Randy de Puniet was absent from the Le Mans test last week but will take part in another Team ERC Endurance practice session next week on the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet where the Bol d’Or will take place on 19 and 20 September.

L’article ERC Endurance break in their Ducati Panigale V4R est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team test their endurance 20/07/2020 AT 11:48