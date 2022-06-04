ERC Endurance-Ducati’s riders are doing all they can to make up for lost time in the 24H SPA EWC Motos.
The German squad made an unscheduled pitstop early in the FIM Endurance World Championship counter due to a fuel pump issue.
After dropping to 27th position at the two-hour mark, the combined efforts of riders David Checa, Chaz Davies and Xavi Forès have put it back into the top 10 with less than 14 hours remaining.
A post from the team read: “After a technical problem that required several minutes in the pits, the riders are giving their all to move up the standings.”
