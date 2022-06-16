After failing to go the distance in the 24H SPA EWC Motos due to a technical issue, the ERC Endurance-Ducati team’s riders have reflected on a frustrating second round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

David Checa, Xavi Forès and new recruit Chaz Davies managed to complete 280 laps of the 6.985-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps but were forced to retire after 11 hours and 45 minutes due to ongoing problems with the Ducati Panigale V4R’s fuel pump system, which was changed twice during the race albeit to no avail.

“This was of course not the outcome we had expected or hoped for but this is also endurance racing and anything can happen,” said Forès. “We had some problems and it climaxed in the race unfortunately. Our pace was good and we could have done more, but we have to accept it. We now take our learnings from it and move our heads to Suzuka.”

Fellow Spaniard Checa said: “We can clearly see endurance is on another level and almost all teams had their fair share of problems in this race. Unfortunately for us they were so big we had to retire early.”

Davies added: “It is a pity we could not make it to the finish in my first 24-hour race, but I have enjoyed this experience. It was great fun riding this EWC-spec Ducati Panigale V4R and to share the bike with such experienced and fast riders. It was a hard way to learn what is meant by ‘in endurance anything can happen’, but it is what it is. I thank the whole ERC Endurance-Ducati squad for giving me this opportunity.”

