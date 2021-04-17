The factory Ducati team have strengthened their line-up. Etienne Masson, a triple FIM EWC champion with SERT, has joined ERC Endurance-Ducati alongside Mathieu Gines, Louis Rossi and Sylvain Barrier.

The German team are focusing on their goal of putting a Ducati into the lead of the FIM Endurance World Championship. ERC Endurance, supported by Ducati Corse since last year, are keen to stack the odds in their favour. Uwe Reinhardt’s team are working hard to adapt the Panigale V4R to the demands of Endurance. They have now also entrusted the bike to a specialist in the sport.

Alongside Mathieu Gines, the 2014 Endurance world champion, Louis Rossi and Sylvain Barrier, ERC Endurance-Ducati have just recruited Etienne Masson, a three-time winner of the FIM EWC title with Suzuki Endurance Racing Team.

Etienne Masson took part in the two-day 24 Heures Motos test at Le Mans at the end of March. He says he is very satisfied with his first outing on ERC Endurance-Ducati’s Panigale V4R.

“I was truly surprised by the easiness of the machine. It’s very manoeuvrable, you realize instantly that it’s a bike made for racing. I experienced some of the feeling I had with the Suzuki. You don’t need to ride aggressively, you ride intelligently and take turns smoothly. The bike lets you go fast without too much exertion and that fits well with our sport. We’re lacking a bit of performance but the bike is still recent and designed for speed. The team are working to adapt it to Endurance. We’re also working hard for the race with the Michelin tyres which can do two stints easily and also work well in more delicate track conditions.”

Uwe Reinhardt, the director of ERC Endurance Ducati, is pleased with the recruitment.

“We’re very happy to have Etienne Masson, the reigning world champion, on our team for the 2021 season. He will enrich our outfit with his long-standing expertise and his high level of performance in the endurance world championship. This is a very promising rider’s start with us.”

