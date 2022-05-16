David Checa isn’t fazed by the prospect of competing at the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, venue of next month’s FIM Endurance World Championship counter.

The world title-winning Spaniard has never raced on the challenging Belgian track but can’t wait to sample the 6.985-kilometre layout aboard his ERC Endurance-Ducati entry.

Ad

“It will be great to take part on this mythical track,” said Checa. “Everybody knows this track and I hope it will be good for me and for the spectators it will be a great event and I hope a lot of spectators come.

FIM EWC Spa-bound Guarnoni plans to capitalise on team’s local knowledge during ‘home’ EWC race 39 MINUTES AGO

“This track is incredible, everybody tells me it’s a really difficult track but I will do my best and try not to worry.

“For sure Raidillon is a really fast one, everybody knows that but I don’t know if I will be scared, after my first lap I will tell you!”

The 24H SPA EWC Motos takes place from 4-5 June.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Can Canepa’s PlayStation times lead to rapid Spa EWC lap times? 3 HOURS AGO