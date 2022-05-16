David Checa isn’t fazed by the prospect of competing at the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, venue of next month’s FIM Endurance World Championship counter.
The world title-winning Spaniard has never raced on the challenging Belgian track but can’t wait to sample the 6.985-kilometre layout aboard his ERC Endurance-Ducati entry.
Ad
“It will be great to take part on this mythical track,” said Checa. “Everybody knows this track and I hope it will be good for me and for the spectators it will be a great event and I hope a lot of spectators come.
FIM EWC
Spa-bound Guarnoni plans to capitalise on team’s local knowledge during ‘home’ EWC race
“This track is incredible, everybody tells me it’s a really difficult track but I will do my best and try not to worry.
“For sure Raidillon is a really fast one, everybody knows that but I don’t know if I will be scared, after my first lap I will tell you!”
The 24H SPA EWC Motos takes place from 4-5 June.
L’article EWC ace Checa: Difficult Spa no problem est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Can Canepa’s PlayStation times lead to rapid Spa EWC lap times?
FIM EWC
EWC aces ready for Spa action
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad