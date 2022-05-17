Testing for the 24H SPA EWC Motos, round two of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, is underway.

From today (Tuesday) until tomorrow (Wednesday) leading EWC riders will be in action on the legendary 6.985-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

The 24H SPA EWC Motos takes place from 4-5 June. ClickHEREto follow the live timing from the two test days.

