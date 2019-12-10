EWC and WTCR in the streets of Kuala Lumpur

It was a sight never seen before in Kuala Lumpur! Eight FIA WTCR/Oscaro cars and fourteen bikes competing in the FIM EWC paraded through the streets in the heart of the Malaysian capital.

The teams competing in the FIA / FIM double-header being held this weekend on the Sepang International Circuit were happy to play along. Some of the 8 Hours of Sepang and WTCR final teams took part in a big parade organized by SIC and the Malaysian Tourism Ministry through the streets of Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday evening, from the Petronas Twin Towers to Sultan Abdul Samad Building.

Amid the traffic (temporarily halted by the police), eight of the cars competing on Sunday in the FIA WTCR/Oscaro Race of Malaysia final and fourteen of the bikes on the starting grid of the 8 Hours of Sepang made their way through the city centre as people looked on, stunned and thrilled. The participants were equally enthusiastic, despite the heat, the heavy traffic and the need to keep their engines from overheating.

The machines came to a halt in the city centre at the end of the day – an all-new publicity initiative for the Races of Malaysia – before returning to the Sepang International Circuit.

The first practice sessions for the 51 machines competing in the 8 Hours of Sepang take place tomorrow morning.

