The deciding round of the FIM Endurance World Championship will revert to a more traditional start time of 15h00 after the last two events got underway at 13h00 and 11h30 respectively.
After the season-opening 24 Heures Motos began at 15h00, the 24H SPA EWC Motos and 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race started at 13h00 and 11h30 respectively.
Ad
However, the Bol d’Or is scheduled to start at 15h00 when the event celebrates its anniversary at Circuit Paul Ricard from 15-18 September.
FIM EWC
YART trio united in their EWC cause
L’article EWC back to 3 (pm) est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Countdown to the EWC Bol d’Or is go!
FIM EWC
How they stand in EWC
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad