Two late rider changes provide the main headlines with two hours to go before the start of the 100th-anniversay Bol d’Or, the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

DENIS REPLACES ILL PELLIJEFF

Kévin Denis replaces Jesper Pellijeff, who has withdrawn for health reason. Marc Moser remains the team’s fourth rider. Frenchman Denis has previous Kawasaki-riding experience and has also competed in the EWC in the past.









KÓVACS GETS LATE MACO CALL

Young Hungarian Bálint Kóvacs, who had been performing fourth rider duties for Wójcik Racing Team’s Superstock outfit is a late replacement for Camille Hedlin.









BEST FOR TEAM MOTO AIN

Fifth place in the overall qualifying classification is a best-ever result for Team Moto Ain in the EWC with its fastest lap time 1.8s quicker than it achieved in 2021.









NEW STARTER FOR 3ART BEST OF BIKE

Martin Renaudin (pictured) rather than Nicolas Escudier will start the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or for 3ART Best of Bike.









MANFREDI SET TO START AFTER WARM-UP CRASH

Superstock pole-setter Kevin Manfredi is set to start despite his Warm-up crash this morning.



LEGEND CHEMARIN RETURNS

Four-time Bol d’Or winner Jean-Claude Chemarin visited his former team, National Motos Honda, earlier today.









NO SLEEP FOR FALCON RACING

Falcon Racing’s mechanics worked through the night on Thursday after an engine issue developed on its race bike. Pitlane Endurance was thanked for providing assistance.









JMA RACING MECHANICS GET BIG BOOST

The JMA Racing Action Bike team received a boost in the build-up to the Bol d’Or when it received the Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy following its heroics during the 24H SPA EWC Motos.









ÉNERGIE ENDURANCE’S ELECTRONIC ISSUE SOLVED

Énergie Endurance reported no repeat of a minor electronic issue it experienced during Tuesday’s testing following qualifying.

