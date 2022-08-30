Preparations for the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or will shift up another gear when the pre-test for the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship begins at Circuit Paul Ricard later today.

The test provides an opportunity for the EWC riders and their teams to reacclimatise to Circuit Paul Ricard’s challenging layout and work on bike set-up for the 24-hour race, which takes place from 15-18 September.

Ad

EWC riders will be in action from 10h00-12h00 and 14h00-17h00 today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday). Follow the EWC’s social media channels and visit FIMEWC.com for news and updates.

FIM EWC Pitlane Endurance’s Le Mans trio returns for Bol d’Or EWC final YESTERDAY AT 04:05

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Antiga joins Team 33 Louit April Moto’s Bol d’Or EWC bid YESTERDAY AT 16:23