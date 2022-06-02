Discovery Sports Events, promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship, is marking FIM Sustainability Week by launching EWC Cares.

EWC Cares is fully aligned with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM)’s sustainability strategy and is also a key element of the overall sustainability strategy developed by Discovery Sports Events but focusing specifically on the EWC. It details how the EWC will become more sustainable from the period between now and 2025 and is focused on meeting the following objectives:

ISO 20121 compliance: In 2023 Discovery Sports Events will aim to obtain ISO 20121 certification to ensure all EWC events are managed with sustainability at their heart, ensuring a firm focus on controlling the environmental, social and economic impact. This is in addition to complying with the FIM Environmental Code dating back to 1994.

Carbon footprint calculation: Throughout 2022, Discovery Sports Events will identify the main sources of carbon emissions connected to the EWC and implement a carbon reduction strategy for the next three years.

Global climate change goals: As a signatory of the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework, Discovery Sports Events and the EWC will work to achieve and support global climate change goals.

EWC Cares is being showcased throughout this week’s 24H SPA EWC Motos event at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, the second round of the FIM Endurance World Championship when several activities are being highlighted.

They include the use of electric vehicles, tree planting and the support of an educational development project in Burkina Faso through with the non-governmental organisation Ekhoes initiative.

The 24H SPA EWC Motos is taking place under the umbrella of KiSS Spa, FIM’s environmental and social sustainability programme. KiSS Spa (Keep it Shiny and Sustainable) engages teams, riders, fans, sponsors to embrace the importance of sustainability.

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, said: “Launching EWC Cares is another significant moment in our long-standing partnership with FIM and we are very pleased to be working with Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and FIM in highlighting the importance of implementing sustainable practices at sporting events. Sustainable development of our planet is a necessity and our purpose is to be sustainable in the areas where we operate.”

Jorge Viegas, President, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, said: “Sustainability Week and the 30th anniversary of our Ride Green programme is the perfect moment to present this strategy carefully planned by EWC that marks a milestone in the history of motorcycling promoters. We are very satisfied with the efforts to organise environmentally and socially sustainable events, as is the case of SPA KiSS this weekend that fit perfectly into our sustainability strategy and our programmes in general.”

