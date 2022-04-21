Entries are open for the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or, round four of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Taking place at Circuit Paul Ricard in France from 17-18 September, the legendary Bol d’Or is the third of three 24-hour races appearing on the 2022 EWC schedule.

It will follow on from the 24 Heures Motos, which opened the EWC season in spectacular fashion last weekend, and the 24H SPA EWC Motos, the other day and night race on the calendar, which also marks the return of the EWC to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the first time since 2001.

Entry information is available by clicking HERE , while details of how fans can buy Bol d’Or tickets can be found HERE

