Fans following this weekend’s 24 Heures Motos, round one of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, will be treated to the ultimate immersive viewing experience.

EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events has once again joined forces with race organiser ACO to deliver the EWC 360 Fan Tour, a free and fully immersive platform available at www.ewc360fantour.com from 12h00 on Friday 15 April.

The EWC 360 Fan Tour is an interactive platform combining virtual reality and 360° videos and is accessible through any computer, tablet, smartphone or virtual reality headset. The service is completely free and gives fans the chance to experience the EWC and the 24 Heures Motos like never before.

From the virtual room, a 360° website, fans can go to the heart of the action by selecting from 17 videos of which three are live. There is also the Pitlane Street View, which gives unique views of the entire pitlane, plus access to the boxes of 10 EWC teams.

The EWC 360 Fan Tour videos include 360° views of the safety car, race control, an onboard lap, pit box tour, truck tour, Dunlop’s race tyre service, start of the race from the view of a rider, mechanic and fan, a daytime pit stop, a night time pit stop, the finish line and podium.

Also accessible via FIMEWC.com and Lemans.org , the EWC 360 Fan Tour live videos go behind the scenes on the pre-grid and from the pit lane on three separate occasions.

