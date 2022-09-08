Xavier Siméon, one of the fastest and most successful riders of the current FIM Endurance World Championship generation, has called time on his career as a professional rider.

The Belgian, who partnered Gregg Black and Sylvain Guintoli to glory in April’s 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans having claimed the EWC title with the French duo in 2021 for Yoshimura SERT Motul, made his decision for personal reasons after a period of reflection and consideration over the summer.

Although the 33-year-old will no longer be chasing on-track success as a professional rider, he will devote himself to other activities, in particular coaching for the Belgian Motorcycle Academy (BMA) based at the Mettet circuit, and supporting young hopefuls, including Barry Baltus, his country’s Moto2 representative. Siméon will also develop the retail business he launched in Andorra a few years ago.

Explaining his decision, Siméon said: “I reached the pinnacle of my career with the title of Endurance world champion. I realised how lucky I was to live my passion fully, but today, my future is elsewhere. I accomplished what I had to accomplish, and this summer I realised how much I still had to do in other areas. You have to know how to bow out at the right time, and mine has arrived.

“I now want to pass on my passion and all my experience to young Belgian talents who want to break through. I am of course thinking of Barry Baltus in Moto2 but also of the young people who still have to hone their skills like Lorenz Luciano, and the students of the Belgian Motorcycle Academy ASBL.

“I would like to thank my parents who supported me at all times of my career, Francis Bata who launched me, Freddy Tacheny who helped me become who I am, my partners and sponsors who believed in me throughout my career, my many fans who have carried me through thick and thin, and all the people who have surrounded me on my racing journey. I'm not saying goodbye to the bike, it will always be part of my life, but in a different way.”

Siméon will continue his full collaboration with ZELOS, the management structure that has looked after him since 2012.

Freddy Tacheny, founder of ZELOS, explained: “Xavier has been one of the driving forces behind ZELOS for more than 10 years, and personally, I have been supporting him for almost 20 years. It was therefore natural that after careful consideration together, culminating in his personal decision, he continues on his way with us. ZELOS is therefore proud to count on Xavier's experience and dynamism to advance and bring to fruition our many motorcycle projects.”

A standout career in short2022: 24 Heures Moto winner, 24H SPA EWC Motos fourth place

2021: FIM Endurance World Championship winner

2019-2020: FIM Endurance World Championship

2019: MotoE fifth place

2018: MotoGP 27th place

2017: Moto2 23rd place

2016: Moto2 17th place

2015: Moto2 7th place

2014: Moto2 World Championship 14th place

2013: Moto2 World Championship 12th place

2012: Moto2 World Championship 21st place

2011: Moto2 World Championship 26th place 2010: Moto2 World Championship 30th place

2009: FIM Superstock 1000 Cup champion

2006: European Superstock 600 champion

