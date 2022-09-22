Viltaïs Racing Igol celebrated a sensational double triumph at Circuit Paul Ricard last Sunday by not only winning the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or for its first FIM Endurance World Championship victory but also claiming the EWC’s Independents’ Trophy.

For Formula EWC or Superstock participants, the Independents’ Trophy from EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events recognises the achievement and endeavour of teams competing in the EWC without manufacturer support.

Ad

Yamaha-powered Viltaïs Racing Igol took the title over Wójcik Racing Team by a slender margin of five and a half points with Team Bolliger Switzerland third.

FIM EWC Wojcik Racing Team dedicates EWC Bol d’Or podium to Gino Rea 10 HOURS AGO

Speaking following its breakthrough EWC victory, Viltaïs Racing Igol Team Manager Yannick Lucot said: “What an incredible feeling! When we started the week with the team, I said we could do something special. We can show our potential if we respect the team's values and focus on the job at hand. I am so proud of the riders. For me, it is essential to have good cohesion and relationships between the riders; it is a team sport. Everybody worked so hard, and while others suffered problems, we just focused on our goal and lap after lap; they did not make a mistake. To win our first EWC race is an incredible feeling, and to finish third in the championship, shows what this team is capable of. I truly believe we can be world champions one day. This is the perfect way to end the season, and we can’t wait to go racing again in 2023.”

Lucot (left) is pictured receiving the Independents’ Trophy from Renaud Jeanfils, the EWC Event Manager and Teams’ Coordinator for Discovery Sports Events

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC EWC title-deciding 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or attracts 82,000 fans 21/09/2022 AT 13:50