The 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship is set for another big year of live coverage with broadcast partners in place all across the globe to cover the season-opening 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans.

Ahead of the kick-off to another eagerly anticipated year of EWC action, championship promoter Discovery Sports Events is delighted to reveal the partners who will cover the 45th edition of the 24 Heures Motos either live or via highlights packages.

And with partnerships in place in all territories, no fans should miss out on following the day and night action as the ultimate endurance test of rider and machine for 2022 begins.

EWC 24 Heures Motos live coverage

Eurosport: Live in Europe, plus the Asia-Pacific and Oceania regions

RTBF Auvio: Live in Belgium

J SPORTS: Live in Japan

L’Equipe: Live in France

Motorsport TV: Live in North America, South America, Africa and the Middle East

RTL Play: Live in Luxembourg

Servus TV: Live in Austria, Germany and Switzerland

Sky: Live in New Zealand

Motortrend: Live in USA and Canada

EWC 24 Heures Motos highlights

Astro: Highlights in Malaysia

beIN sports: Highlights in MENA region

beIN sports: Race in delay and highlights in Asia

Corsedimoto.com: Highlights in Italy

Eurosport: Highlights in Europe, plus the Asia-Pacific and Oceania regions

RTBF Auvio: Highlights in Belgium

J SPORTS: Highlights in Japan

MAVTV: Highlights in USA and Canada

Direct TV: Highlights in Latin America

Fox: Highlights in Mexico

RTL Play: Highlights in Luxembourg

RTVS: Highlights in Slovakia

Servus TV: Highlights in Austria, Germany and Switzerland

Sky: Highlights in New Zealand

Fox: Highlights in Australia

Super Sport: Highlights in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa

The 24 Heures Motos, which begins at 15h00 CET on Saturday 16 April, is the first of three day and night races on the 2022 EWC calendar. Six bike manufacturers and three tyre companies will be represented with 13 current or former EWC champions featuring in the 52-bike line-up.

