The 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship is set for another big year of live coverage with broadcast partners in place all across the globe to cover the season-opening 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans.
Ahead of the kick-off to another eagerly anticipated year of EWC action, championship promoter Discovery Sports Events is delighted to reveal the partners who will cover the 45th edition of the 24 Heures Motos either live or via highlights packages.
Ad
And with partnerships in place in all territories, no fans should miss out on following the day and night action as the ultimate endurance test of rider and machine for 2022 begins.
FIM EWC
24 Heures Motos Free Practice flash: ERC Endurance Ducati on top with sub-lap record run in EWC
EWC 24 Heures Motos live coverage
Eurosport: Live in Europe, plus the Asia-Pacific and Oceania regions
RTBF Auvio: Live in Belgium
J SPORTS: Live in Japan
L’Equipe: Live in France
Motorsport TV: Live in North America, South America, Africa and the Middle East
RTL Play: Live in Luxembourg
Servus TV: Live in Austria, Germany and Switzerland
Sky: Live in New Zealand
Motortrend: Live in USA and Canada
EWC 24 Heures Motos highlights
Astro: Highlights in Malaysia
beIN sports: Highlights in MENA region
beIN sports: Race in delay and highlights in Asia
Corsedimoto.com: Highlights in Italy
Eurosport: Highlights in Europe, plus the Asia-Pacific and Oceania regions
RTBF Auvio: Highlights in Belgium
J SPORTS: Highlights in Japan
MAVTV: Highlights in USA and Canada
Direct TV: Highlights in Latin America
Fox: Highlights in Mexico
RTL Play: Highlights in Luxembourg
RTVS: Highlights in Slovakia
Servus TV: Highlights in Austria, Germany and Switzerland
Sky: Highlights in New Zealand
Fox: Highlights in Australia
Super Sport: Highlights in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
The 24 Heures Motos, which begins at 15h00 CET on Saturday 16 April, is the first of three day and night races on the 2022 EWC calendar. Six bike manufacturers and three tyre companies will be represented with 13 current or former EWC champions featuring in the 52-bike line-up.
L’article EWC live all over the world in 2022 est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
24 Heures Motos Free Practice flash: YART on top in EWC
FIM EWC
Coming up today in the EWC
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad