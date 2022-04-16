The FIM Endurance World Championship will be live on J SPORTS in Japan starting with this weekend’s 24 Heures Motos from Le Mans in France.
In a year when the EWC is due to return to Japan for the legendary Suzuka 8 Hours, J SPORTS’ commitment to the series will also extend to highlights of all rounds of the championship in addition to the live coverage of the full season schedule.
J SPORTS will show full live coverage of the 24 Heures Motos, the 24H SPA EWC Motos from Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in June, August’s Suzuka 8 Hours and September’s 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or, which takes place at Circuit Paul Ricard in France on its on-demand streaming service.
Highlights of all EWC rounds will be shown on J SPORTS’ television channel.
The EWC enjoys a huge following among Japanese bike fans with Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha all represented in the series.
