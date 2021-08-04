It’s holidays with some racing thrown in for YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team. Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika will be on the track next weekend competing in the round of the FIM Superbike world championship taking place at Most in the Czech Republic.

‘EWC meets WorldSBK’ is the slogan of the Austrian team YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team who will be competing against the World Superbike players. Mandy Kainz, the team manager, has entered two of his riders as wild cards – German rider Marvin Fritz and Czech rider Karel Hanika, a national hero at Most.

It will be a real challenge, as Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika will be riding the Yamaha YZF R1M with the FIM EWC setup.

In other words, they will have to make do with an engine designed for an 8-hour Endurance race, i.e. around 10 bhp less than the World Superbike machines, and around 6 kg of additional weight.

But they will stand out on track with machines equipped with EWC lighting, quick release wheels and a 24-litre Endurance fuel tank.

Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika, who are among the fastest riders of the FIM EWC field, have an advantage. They are very familiar with the Most circuit which is hosting the World Superbike on 7 and 8 August. The Czech track is one of YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team’s favourite training grounds.

Mandy Kainz, team manager of YART – Yamaha Official EWC Team“We are curious to see where our project 'Endurance meets WorldSBK' will take us. World championship points would be like a victory for us as we are highly motivated but clearly inferior on paper. Our target is to see where the two current fastest EWC riders on the current fastest EWC bike will be placed amongst the WSBK. In our last six EWC races we took five pole positions and one win.”

