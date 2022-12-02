Discovery Sports Events (DSE), promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship, is the proud recipient of an Honourable Mention from motorcycle racing’s global governing body.

At the FIM Annual General Assembly in Rimini, Italy, earlier today, DSE’s EWC Sustainability Program was highlighted for special mention.

As a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action group, DSE has committed to reducing emissions across its championships, including the EWC, by 50 per cent by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2040.

DSE also commits to measuring and disclosing its annual carbon footprint and progress with reducing emissions, as well as submitting a plan as to how it will achieve its emission-reducing goals into the future.

In addition, DSE is working to obtain ISO 20121 certification, which guarantees that all EWC events are run with sustainability at their heart, with a minimal impact on the local environment and community, while strengthening relationships with all stakeholders. DSE is also seeking B Corp certification – an award that verifies the organisation meets high standards in social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

DSE remains determined to reduce emissions wherever possible and has developed a sustainable travel policy, which limits the size of the support team working on site at EWC events, where some of the functions can be carried out remotely.

Efforts will be made to work with local suppliers; reduce the use of fossil fuels; work towards creating zero waste at events and use sustainable/recyclable materials wherever possible.

The EWC is keen to team up with riders, local organisers, suppliers, stakeholders and fans to achieve its sustainability objectives, and ensure a smooth transition to a sustainable future.

FIM President Jorge Viegas is pictured left with Jean-Baptiste Ley, part of DSE’s senior EWC management team. Ley described the recognition as a “special honour” and thanked all the individuals and organisations for their support of DSE’s key sustainability action.

