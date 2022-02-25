BMW-powered Markus Reiterberger is set to do double time in 2022 after he added a campaign in the Internationale Deutsche Motorradmeisterschaft to his existing FIM Endurance World Championship bid.

German Reiterberger will ride for BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team in the EWC and BCC-Alpha-Van Zon-BMW Team in his national series.



That means 12 races for the 27-year-old who finished second in the final EWC Riders’ ranking in 2021 following the dramatic victory in the season finale at Autodrom Most by 0.070s, which he shared with team-mates Kenny Foray and Illya Mykhalchyk.



Speaking following a pre-season test in Spain, Reiterberger said:“The three days of testing were very intense, but also very good. We were able to secure the team and material for the endurance and make some preparations for the start of the season in April. In the IDM, the team still has to grow together a bit more, but everything is still new there and I'm confident that there won't be any problems there either. The guys are brutally fast and did a really good job. The preparations for 2022 are in full swing.”



The 2022 EWC season gets underway with the 45th 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in France from April 14-17.

