The FIM Endurance World Championship is saluting Jorge Viegas after he was re-elected as FIM President for a second term during the FIM Annual General Assembly in Rimini yesterday (Friday).

President Viegas secured 99 per cent of the votes cast by the national federations present. His new mandate will follow on from his successful first four-year term in office.

Ad

Prior to first taking on the role as FIM President back in 2018, Viegas had already served in several roles within the FIM over a long period, starting as a Member and President of the FIM Promotion Commission in 1992 before being appointed FIM Vice‐President for various terms between 1996 and 2014. He has also served several terms as an FIM Board Member and he was a Member of TAD in Portugal as well as Member of the Portuguese Olympic Committee.

FIM EWC EWC champions honoured at FIM Awards 24 MINUTES AGO

Reflecting on his re-election President Viegas said: “I am very grateful for the ongoing support I have received and for those federations who felt I deserved their vote. The last four years have been an amazing journey which was only made possible thanks to the incredible team who I have worked with. I can never express enough gratitude for their motivation, availability and friendship, they truly are my family.

“I must also thank the National Federations and the CONUs for the outstanding accomplishments that we have achieved together, through our shared goals, combined hard work and importantly great collaboration. I am blessed to work with each one of you, and my dearest wish is to keep caring about you in the future.

“We have already developed many initiatives in relation to the 120th anniversary of the FIM in 2024, now we can start to plan and action these alongside the many other plans we have for the next four-year period and beyond hopefully.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events receives Honourable Mention from FIM for sustainability action YESTERDAY AT 19:39