The 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or is go with 43 riders taking the standing start of the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship at 15h00 CET.

Markus Reiterberger led away from pole position during the opening sequence of turns for BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team before F.C.C. TSR Honda France’s Mike Di Meglio swept ahead only to drop behind Gregg Black (Yoshimura SERT Motul) on the long Mistral Straight.

Xavi Forés then took the lead in a dramatic multi-bike pass on the Mistral Straight on lap four and was in front when he made his first pit stop for fuel to hand over to ERC Endurance-Ducati team-mate Chaz Davies after 21 action-packed laps.

