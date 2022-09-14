The 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or will decide the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship this weekend. See below for a reminder of the winners, pole position holders and fastest lap setters so far this season.
24 HEURES MOTOS (16-17 APRIL)
Qualifying fastest lap:YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC (Karel Hanika) 1m34.878s
Race fastest lap:Yoshimura SERT Motul (Gregg Black) 1m36.195s
Formula EWC winner:Yoshimura SERT Motul (Gregg Black, Xavier Siméon, Sylvain Guintoli), 840 laps
Superstock winner:Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers SMS Motostore (Hugo Clere, Baptiste Guittet, Philipp Steinmayr) 816 laps
Full results here: https://www.fimewc.com/event/24-heures-motos-2022/
24H SPA EWC MOTOS (4/5 JUNE)
Qualifying fastest lap:YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC (Karel Hanika) 2m18.845s
Race fastest lap:Yoshimura SERT Motul (Sylvain Guintoli) 2m21.056s
Formula EWC winner:BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team (Markus Reiterberger, Illya Mykhalchyk, Jérémy Guarnoni), 508 laps
Superstock winner:Team LH Racing (Johan Nigon, Enzo de la Vega, Lukas Trautmann), 491 laps
Full results here: https://www.fimewc.com/event/24h-spa-ewc-motos-2022/
43RD COCA-COLA SUZUKA 8 HOURS ENDURANCE RACE (7 AUGUST)
Qualifying fastest lap:Team HRC (Tetsuta Nagashima) 2m04.934s
Race fastest lap:Team HRC (Tetsuta Nagashima) 2m06.934s
Formula EWC winner:Team HRC (Tetsuta Nagashima, Takumi Takahashi, Iker Lecuona), 214 laps
Full results here: https://www.fimewc.com/event/suzuka-8-hours-2022/
WINS SO FAR IN 2022
FORMULA EWC:Yoshimura SERT Motul, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and Team HRC: 1
SUPERSTOCK:Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers SMS Motostore and Team LH Racing: 1
POLE POSITIONS SO FAR IN 2022FORMULA EWC:YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC: 2
Team HRC: 1
SUPERSTOCK:Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers SMS Motostore and Wójcik Racing Team STK 777: 1
FASTEST LAPS SO FAR IN 2022FORMULA EWC:Yoshimura SERT Motul: 2
Team HRC: 1
SUPERSTOCK:Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers SMS Motostore and RAC41-Chromeburner: 1
