The 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or will decide the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship this weekend. See below for a reminder of the winners, pole position holders and fastest lap setters so far this season.

24 HEURES MOTOS (16-17 APRIL)

Qualifying fastest lap:YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC (Karel Hanika) 1m34.878s

Race fastest lap:Yoshimura SERT Motul (Gregg Black) 1m36.195s

Formula EWC winner:Yoshimura SERT Motul (Gregg Black, Xavier Siméon, Sylvain Guintoli), 840 laps

Superstock winner:Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers SMS Motostore (Hugo Clere, Baptiste Guittet, Philipp Steinmayr) 816 laps

24H SPA EWC MOTOS (4/5 JUNE)

Qualifying fastest lap:YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC (Karel Hanika) 2m18.845s

Race fastest lap:Yoshimura SERT Motul (Sylvain Guintoli) 2m21.056s

Formula EWC winner:BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team (Markus Reiterberger, Illya Mykhalchyk, Jérémy Guarnoni), 508 laps

Superstock winner:Team LH Racing (Johan Nigon, Enzo de la Vega, Lukas Trautmann), 491 laps

43RD COCA-COLA SUZUKA 8 HOURS ENDURANCE RACE (7 AUGUST)

Qualifying fastest lap:Team HRC (Tetsuta Nagashima) 2m04.934s

Race fastest lap:Team HRC (Tetsuta Nagashima) 2m06.934s

Formula EWC winner:Team HRC (Tetsuta Nagashima, Takumi Takahashi, Iker Lecuona), 214 laps

WINS SO FAR IN 2022

FORMULA EWC:Yoshimura SERT Motul, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and Team HRC: 1

SUPERSTOCK:Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers SMS Motostore and Team LH Racing: 1

POLE POSITIONS SO FAR IN 2022FORMULA EWC:YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC: 2

Team HRC: 1

SUPERSTOCK:Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers SMS Motostore and Wójcik Racing Team STK 777: 1

FASTEST LAPS SO FAR IN 2022FORMULA EWC:Yoshimura SERT Motul: 2

Team HRC: 1

SUPERSTOCK:Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers SMS Motostore and RAC41-Chromeburner: 1

