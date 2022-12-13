TATI Team Beringer Racing is giving fans an insight into its heroics in the FIM Endurance World Championship season-deciding Bol d’Or with a new behind-the-scenes series on YouTube.
The Kawasaki-powered outfit from France was leading overall and in contention for the EWC title when it stopped with a technical issue on Sunday morning, much to the disappointment of the French team and its riders Leon Haslam, Grégory Leblanc and Bastien Mackels.
Available with English and French subtitles, episode one is available by clicking HERE.
