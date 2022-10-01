Money raised to help injured FIM Endurance World Championship star Gino Rea’s ongoing neuro-rehabilitation treatment continues to increase but more help is needed if his family’s initial target of £125,000 is to be met.
The F.C.C. TSR Honda France rider was badly injured during practice for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race in August.
He has since returned to his native Great Britain to continue his extensive recovery, but a GoFundMe appeal launched by his family is currently facing a shortfall of more than £50,000.
Follow this link for more information and to donate:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/gino-rea-rehabilitation?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer
#KeepFightingGino
