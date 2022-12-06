Josh Hook expects to make a rapid recovery from a wrist injury sustained in a fall during the Australian Superbike Championship finale last month.

Hook, who was part of the F.C.C. TSR Honda France line-up that won the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, suffered the injury riding for Thriller Motorsports at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.

The 29-year-old underwent successful surgery following the crash but was prevented from travelling to the FIM Awards in Italy last weekend as a result.

“Thanks to Dr Steve Andrews and his team for screwing my scaphoid back together, Will be back to full fitness in no time,” Hook wrote on Facebook.

