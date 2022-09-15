FIM Endurance World Championship teams are supporting the #KeepFightingGino sticker campaign during the Bol d’Or weekend.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France has asked for all teams to carry the sticker in order to raise awareness of Gino Rea’s recovery and rehabilitation from the serious injuries he sustained in an accident during practice for last month’s 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race.

Ad

Adam Stępień (pictured), Team Manager of Wójcik Racing Team, gave Rea his big break in the EWC in 2019 and was delighted to show his support to the British rider.

FIM EWC The day ahead in the EWC 4 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Guintoli back and ready to fight for EWC title gold 10 HOURS AGO