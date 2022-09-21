The deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or attracted 82,000 fans over a three-day period.
Taking place at Circuit Paul Ricard in southern France, the event attendance figure was the best since 2015 and underlined the appeal of the Bol d’Or and the EWC.
Ad
L’article EWC title-deciding 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or attracts 82,000 fans est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
FIM EWC
Wojcik Racing Team dedicates EWC Bol d’Or podium to Gino Rea
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
EWC Independents’ day, tomorrow the world for Viltais Racing Igol
FIM EWC
Yamaha celebrates EWC title double
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad