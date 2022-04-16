Bradley Smith, rider of bike #96, was taken to hospital in Le Mans following an incident at the start of the 24 Heures Motos, round one of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Following medical examination it is confirmed that Smith has no serious injures but will remain in hospital for a period of observation.



Event organiser ACO, governing body FIM and EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events extends its thanks to the medical staff for their swift response and ongoing assistance.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

