FIM Endurance World Championship stars Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika flew to victory in more ways than one in The Netherlands yesterday.

After flying back to Europe on Friday following two days of testing for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours in Japan, there was no time for the YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC duo to relax.

Ad

Rather than heading to their respective homes, they travelled to TT Circuit Assen to contest De 7hrs van Assen, the latest round of the International Dutch Championship, alongside Tom Edwards and Frits Hitzel.

FIM EWC Team HRC shows its colours for EWC Suzuka 8 Hours 05/07/2022 AT 19:59

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC SERT’s Saulnier underlines importance of EWC-counting Suzuka 8 Hours 02/07/2022 AT 11:23