Jérémy Guarnoni has revealed how he’s in two minds about history repeating itself when the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or forms the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship later this month.

Frenchman Guarnoni won the famous 24-hour race when it was based at Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in 2013 but has yet to register a finish since the event returned to Circuit Paul Ricard, its spiritual home, in 2015.

However, he hopes that the use of the #37 will lead to a change of fortune when the Bol d’Or takes place from 15-18 September.

“Paul Ricard is my favourite track of the year and I really like to ride there because it’s really fast,” said the 29-year-old BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team rider. “I win the Bol d’Or at Magny-Cours, but I never even finished the race at Paul Ricard so I hope it will be a good year. Not so many people know this but the first Bol d’Or 100 years ago was won by the number 37 bike so I hope 100 years later it will be us.”

Guarnoni, who was part of the Team SRC Kawasaki France squad that claimed the EWC title in 2019, has form when it comes to winning 24-hour races in the EWC. As well as his Bol d’Or victory, Guarnoni was part of the team that won the 24 Heures Motos in 2019. He was also victorious in the 24H SPA EWC Motos in June alongside his BMW-powered colleagues Markus Reiterberger and Ilya Mikhalchik.

