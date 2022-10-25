Dominik Vincon showed his FIM Endurance World Championship pedigree with a podium finish in the International German Motorcycle Championship (IDM) finale at Hockenheim recently – despite a late call-up and a day spent doing his full-time job.

Vincon, part of the Team LRP Poland EWC attack, was recruited to replace Stefan Kerschbaumer at German Endurance Racing Team (GERT56).

After spending Friday working remotely for his full-time employer, Vincon switched to competition mode once the weekend arrived.

Not only did he bag the GERT56 squad’s best qualifying result to date in third place – behind fellow EWC racers Florian Alt and Markus Reiterberger – he then went on to finish the opening race in second position on the BMW M 1000 RR.

Starting from the third row of the grid in race two, Vincon eventually finished in sixth position.

“From a sporting point of view, I only had one free practice session on Friday and then on Saturday we practically went straight into qualifying,” Vincon explained. “The GERT56 BMW M 1000 RR and the SPV suspension worked so well that I was able to start third. In the first race I got away well, came in second and then nobody attacked me for the whole race. It was difficult conditions, but I felt really comfortable and was able to keep the pace up but none of us could have dreamed that I would end up on the podium.

“In the second race it was a bit more difficult for me to start from the third row of the grid and I tried to get even further up the field, but I finished sixth – but it was still a good result for all of us. I would like to thank the entire GERT56 team for this commitment.”

Vincon dedicated his podium to Leon Langstädtler, who lost his life in accident during practice at the Hockenheim event.

