After a second-place finish at the Bol d’Or on 19 September, Moto Ain will head out on track at Most with a new rider trio who will once again be aiming for the podium. The Yamaha-mounted privateer team managed by Pierre Chapuis will have Randy Puniet partnering with Loris Baz and Corentin Perolari.

After their superb performance at the Bol d’Or on the Paul Ricard circuit, Moto Ain still have a chance to climb onto the final podium of the 2021 FIM Endurance world championship. Moto Ain will go into the 6 Hours of Most with a new rider line-up. Randy de Puniet remains in the saddle of the Yamaha #96. He will have two new teammates.

Loris Baz is making an Endurance comeback. The French rider is getting good results at the tail end of the FIM Superbike championship. He claimed 4th place in the 2021 Moto America Superbike. A MotoGP and World Superbike rider, Loris Baz has also competed in Endurance. He gained his experience with Team 33 Louit April Moto, YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team and Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar. He won the 2013 Bol d’Or with the factory Kawasaki team.

Corentin Perolari will be Moto Ain’s third rider. The Frenchman, who got himself noticed in the Spanish CEV championship, debuted in Endurance in 2017 with Team 33 Louit Moto and then joined the FIM Supersport championship, finishing 8th in 2019. He returned to the Endurance world championship in 2021 with Team 33 Louit April Moto. He also competes in MotoE with Tech3.

A trio of this calibre is capable of getting Moto Ain’s Dunlop-shod Yamaha to shine at the 6 Hours of Most.

