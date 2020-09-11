Boosted by their win at the 24 Heures Motos, the Japanese team are targeting another world championship title. Their immediate goal: winning the 12 Hours of Estoril with Josh Hook, Freddy Foray and Mike di Meglio riding the new CBR 1000 RR-R.

After a shaky start to the season, F.C.C. TSR Honda France got to Le Mans with a new CBR 1000 RR-R 2020 and breezed through the 24 Heures Motos. The Japanese-backed team took the win after hogging the lead for 752 out of the 816 laps completed, setting the fastest lap in the race in the process.

FIM EWC Memories of Estoril 20 HOURS AGO

“Honda and the team have done an amazing job on the new Fireblade,” says Masakazu Fujii, team manager of F.C.C. TSR Honda France. “It’s made for racing. We had no problems in Le Mans: all we did was refuel and put on tyres. The Estoril straight is longer than Le Mans, which should play to the advantage of our machine.”

Now sitting just 40 points behind provisional leaders Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, the Honda factory team are looking for a repeat performance at the 12 Hours of Estoril, the finale of the 2019-2020 season to be held in Portugal on Saturday 26 September.

“The maths is simple,” says Fujii. “For the finale, we can get 67.5 points in total (pole position, 1st after 8 hours, and the race win). We will go to Estoril to try to get all those points. We have the team and the bike for it. Our job is to win. We will adapt our strategy depending how the race goes. 12 hours is a very long race!”

Fujii is also counting on the Honda’s agility at Estoril, which is a physically demanding track. “Our three riders were all comfortable on the bike at Le Mans. It’s a very agile machine, easy to ride fast. It was OK for a 24-hour race, so it will be even better for a 12-hour!”

The first practice sessions for the 12 Hours of Estoril will get underway in Portugal on Wednesday 23 September.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC 24 Heures Motos a success with Endurance fans around the world 05/09/2020 AT 06:59