The factory teams have locked horns in a fierce battle. Race leaders YART Yamaha crashed 2hrs30 in.

Gregg Black made the best start for Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, as he so often does, but Mike di Meglio rapidly took F.C.C. TSR Honda France into the lead. Then Niccolò Canepa took command of the race for YART Yamaha.

The Austrian Yamaha team staved off attacks from other favourites, only to crash 2hrs30 into the race. In the leading pack, F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar are battling for the Top 5 spots ahead of Maco Racing Team, VRD Igol Pierret Experiences and Wójcik Racing Team. ERC Endurance are missing from the rollcall. After getting off to a poor start, the Ducati team lost time when they ran out of fuel at the end of their first stint.

The first Superstocks - BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers and No Limits Motor Team – are doing well in 9th place on. Moto Ain are currently lapping beyond 20th following a crash.

Teams that started off well but have since been delayed due to various problems include Honda National Motos with a major engine issue and Tati Team Beaujolais Racing, who have a technical problem with their Kawasaki.

