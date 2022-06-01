The F.C.C. TSR Honda France squad will head into Thursday’s Free Practice and First Qualifying on a high after it went fastest of all in testing for the 24H SPA EWC Motos.

With a rider line-up of Mike di Meglio, Josh Hook and Gino Rea, the Japanese team set a testing best of 2m19.740s on the 6.985-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, venue of the round two of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship from 2-5 June.

Ad

FIM EWC 24H SPA EWC Motos is go with spectacular parade to Malmedy 27 MINUTES AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC British EWC team ADSS 97 hoping bike modifications gives it a Spa break 5 HOURS AGO