The pace has picked up on the Bugatti circuit. This morning’s free practice for the 24 Heures Motos saw Mike di Meglio posting the fastest lap – a 1 :36.801 – for F.C.C. TSR Honda France ahead of YART Yamaha, who dominated a preliminary qualifying session yesterday.

Despite stray showers, another free practice session at Le Mans this morning enabled the teams to up their performance. Two teams came in under the 1:37 mark.

FIM EWC CHAMPION LUBRICANTS, new official partner of FIM EWC 4 HOURS AGO

F.C.C. TSR Honda France shot to the top of the timesheets this morning thanks to Mike di Meglio, while Josh Hook took a minor spill during the session.

YART Yamaha remained a clear favourite by clocking this morning’s second-fastest lap, a 1:36.893. The Austrian factory team dominated the first qualifying yesterday and is expected to seal that performance in the second qualifying session, which starts at 1pm today.

The other factory teams surged into the Top 6 this morning in the following order: BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and the Ducati team ERC Endurance.

VRD Igol Pierret Experiences, National Motos, Tati Team Beaujolais Racing and Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto rounded off this morning’s Top 10.

Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto (Kawasaki) were also the fastest Superstock on the track this morning, ahead of Moto Ain and BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers.

external24 Heures Motos 2020 – Results of free practice 2https://api.its-results.com/v1/download-pdf?result=2b1cb7fb-9a4a-4941-bc4b-44c474e91206&name=24+heures+Motos+-+Free+Practice+Sessions+2+-+Final+rankingNone

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Full live coverage of 24 Heures Motos 5 HOURS AGO